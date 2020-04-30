PPP lawmaker, NA Speaker exchange hot words during joint session

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – PPP legislator Abdul Qadir Mandokhail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser exchanged hot words after which the NA speaker Qaiser did not allow PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto to deliver his speech during the joint session.

The clash was happened during the session, when PM’s Adviser Babar Awan was presenting item number 3. On the occasion, the opposition members demanded to invite Bilawal Bhutto to speak and some members reached in front of the speaker’s dice.

The Opposition benches moved quickly and lodged their protest on the speaker s unwanted decision.

Asad Qaiser warned Mandokhail, “Be in your limits! Otherwise, I would kick you out from the parliament house.”

“Who are you,” NA Spacer pointing towards Mandokhail remarked.

The speaker then allowed the PPP chairman to start his speech, asking him to take notice of his MNA’s behaviour.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mandokhail became MNA from constituency NA-249 (Karachi West-II) on 29 April 2021 by winning by-election from PML-N Miftah Ismael.