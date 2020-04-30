We're introducing EVMs to bury evil desires: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) doesn’t want to impose black law rather it is striving to eliminate the bad practices of previous governments.



Speaking in joint session of the Parliament, the minister said that questions were raised on every election conducted after 1970. The time has come to improve our direction and focus on the development of the country, he added.



Qureshi said that we are tabling the bills as we are having required majority for their approvals. PTI government is determined to move forward in a democratic way, he expressed.



The minister said that we are introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) to bury evil desires.

Earlier, Qureshi said that the government intends to introduce important laws that will ensure transparency in elections and protect people s rights.

Talking to the media in Parliament House, he said the legislation being carried out today would strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country.