Govt to table about two dozen bills in the join session today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Highly anticipated joint session of Parliament is underway as PTI-led government hopes to get laws passed.

The session is underway as government prepares to pass about two dozen bills and the opposition prepares to give tough time to the treasury benches.

Shehbaz Sharif calls EVMs ‘evil and vicious machine’



President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has called electronic voting machines (EVMs) "evil and vicious machines".

Addressing the session, Opposition Leader of National Assembly said that the government and its allies wanted to bulldoze important bills and termed it "illegal" and said that it spoiled the traditions of parliament.

PML-N President said that initially the session was postponed and the government said it wanted consult with the opposition on the issue but it was a ploy to buy time so that the government could secure the votes it needed. You had no intention of doing consultations on the issue, he added.

He said that there are always allegations of rigging during the elections but this is the first time in history that there are allegations of rigging before the elections. The "selected government" wanted to introduce EVMs because it can no longer ask the people for votes, he added.

PML-N President asked Asad Qaiser to defer the joint session so “comprehensive consultation” could take place on the matter of electoral reforms.

We’re introducing EVMs to bury evil desires: FM Qureshi



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) doesn’t want to impose black law rather it is striving to eliminate the bad practices of previous governments.

Speaking in joint session of the Parliament, the minister said that questions were raised on every election conducted after 1970. The time has come to improve our direction and focus on the development of the country, he added.

Qureshi said that we are tabling the bills as we have required majority for their approvals. PTI government is determined to move forward in a democratic way, he expressed.

The minister said that we are introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) to bury evil desires.

No personal interest behind electoral reforms: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that he has no personal interest behind legislation regarding electoral reforms.

Talking to media, the premier said that country’s future is linked to the fair democracy practices. You will play very important role in holding transparent and rigging-free elections, he stated to media personnel.

The PM said that overseas Pakistanis are backbone of country’s economy and they also have right to participate in election process. Overseas voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs) are essential for country and democracy, he added.Parliament

Shehbaz says opposition has required numbers

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that opposition has the required numbers in the parliament.

According to details Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has arrived at Parliament for the joint session.

Responding to a question by journalist that will opposition defeat government, Shehbaz Sharif said that they have the required numbers.