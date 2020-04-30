ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that he has no personal interest behind legislation regarding electoral reforms.



Talking to media, the premier said that country’s future is linked to the fair democracy practices. You will play very important role in holding transparent and rigging-free elections, he stated to media personnel.

The PM said that overseas Pakistanis are backbone of country’s economy and they also have right to participate in election process. Overseas voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs) are essential for country and democracy, he added.

Imran Khan further said that he is aware of the problems being faced by the Parliament members.

"When a sportsman steps onto the playing field, he is prepared for every possible outcome and vows to perform better than his opponent," he went on to say.