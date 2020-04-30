The spokesperson said nearly 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan via Wagah Border.

KARTARPUR (Dunya News) – Indian authorities have opened Kartarpur Corridor after one year and ten months for ceremonies to mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



Thousands of Sikh Yatrees residing across the world and in India are arriving to attend the event. A delegation of ten Afghan Sikh Yatrees arrived in Peshawar through Torkham border crossing.



During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh Yatrees would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been finalized to welcome Sikh pilgrims participating in 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

This was stated by the spokesperson of Evacuee Trust Property Board Amir Hashmi in an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan’s Lahore correspondent Ahmad Kamal today.

The spokesperson said nearly 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan via Wagah Border.

He said Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and other Sikh leaders will give them a warm welcome.

He said after arrival in Pakistan, the guests will be sent to Nankana Sahib where the main birthday celebration will be held on Friday in which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will participate.

The spokesperson said the guests will be provided with excellent security, transport and other facilities