Dunya News obtains agenda of joint session of parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Dunya News has obtained the agenda of the joint session of parliament.

According to the agenda, the Electoral Amendment Bill 2021 will be presented in the meeting. The Second Electoral Amendment Bill will also be presented in the meeting. The bills regarding electoral reforms will be submitted in the joint session by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

As per agenda, the bill related to Kulbhushan Jadhav and International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be moved by Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill will be introduced during the joint sitting of Parliament, while State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Amendment Bill, 2021and National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021 will also be presented in the joint session.

The two bills of Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trail) Bill, 2021 will presented during the session. Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021 will also be moved in the session.