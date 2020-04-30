Cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while very cold and dry in Leh and dry weather has been forecast in Jammu.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad and Murree seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar eight, Quetta two, Gilgit minus two and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.