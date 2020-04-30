Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said at least twenty-five Kashmiris have been martyred in fake encounters and so called cordon and search operations by Indian occupation forces since the first of last month.



He said extra-judicial killings, illegal detentions, daily harassments and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, continue to be the norm in IIOJK.



The Spokesperson said India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force and brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle. Kashmiris remain resolute in their just cause in the face of repulsive Indian state-terrorism.



He called on the international community to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK.