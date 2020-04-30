Fawad Ch said we will also welcome the suggestions of the opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has once again invited the opposition parties to sit with the government on electoral and other reforms.

Talking to the media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said a joint session of the Parliament has been summoned on Wednesday to get passed the electoral reforms bills.

He said we will also welcome the suggestions of the opposition parties.

He said the allies of PTI have assured their support and expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said it is highly appropriate that Islamabad High Court has taken a notice of the former Chief Justice Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim s affidavit about former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.