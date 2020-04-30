Joint session of Parliament: CM Usman Buzdar to meet MNAs from Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In order to ensure the target attendance of members in joint session of Parliament, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar decided to be on the political front and visit Islamabad today.

Reportedly, the Chief Minister will meet the Members of Punjab Assembly in Islamabad.

Furthermore, CM has invited members of the Tehreek-e-Insaf on dinner. He will give dinner to the Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied members of the National Assembly at Punjab House.

The Punjab Chief Minister will do his part to ensure the attendance of the Members of the National Assembly in the joint session of Parliament.

CM Usman Bazdar will also review the proceedings of the joint session of Parliament tomorrow.