9 students got injured in the collision.

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - Two female students were killed and several others injured when a passenger train hit a school van at a railway crossing near Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

Rescue teams reached the place of incident after receiving reports and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura.

After the unfortunate incident, residents of the area protested and stopped the train; however, after mediation of police and successful talks, the train left for its destination.