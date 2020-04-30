Pak all set to welcome Sikh pilgrims on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan, on Monday is all set to welcome Sikh pilgrims to the country.

According to details, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has granted permission to Sikh pilgrims of various countries including India, Afghanistan, USA, Britain, Canada to visit Pakistan and celebrate the 552 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Ten Afghan Sikh pilgrims which include four men and six women, will entered the premises of Pakistan through Turkham border. Government of Pakistan (GOP) mentioned that it has always respected the religious sentiments of Sikh community.

Meanwhile, Indian Sikh pilgrims will reach Pakistan on November 17 through Wagah border Lahore and will also visit Darbar Kartarpur Sahib during the birth anniversary celebrations.