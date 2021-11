SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Chaudhry Saleem Baryar, a close associate of Chaudhry brothers, has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday.

PML-Q senior vice president Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar parted ways with the party and formally joined PTI.

PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi and PTI Central Punjab president Ijaz Chaudhry have welcomed Saleem Baryar on joining PTI.

Saifullah Niazi said that winning the PP-38 by-election by Ahsan Baryar on PTI ticket is a clear proof of PTI s popularity.