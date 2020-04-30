Maryam Nawaz responds to former GB top judge's matter

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Vice-President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Monday responded to the matter pertaining to former GB top judge.

Taking it to Twitter, Maryam posted the news-parchment along with the picture that stated an Ayat from Holy Quran in the tweet.

The PML-N leader said that one should be afraid of the person who practices patience and surrender all his judgments before Almighty. She added that this is the biggest lesson for cruel people.

