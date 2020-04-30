Tuesday’s federal cabinet has also been postponed due to possibility of the joint sitting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, called off last week, could be reconvened by the government on tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to sources, the coalition partners met Prime Minister Imran Khan after government addressed the concerns of the coalition parties for a joint sitting of parliament.

Following coalition partners meeting with PM Imran Khan, the joint session of the parliament is likely to be summoned tomorrow, while the Tuesday’s federal cabinet has also been postponed due to possibility of the joint sitting.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 10, the government had postponed a joint sitting of Parliament to reach consensus on other issues, including electoral reforms.