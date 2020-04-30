LHC takes notice of rising pollution in city

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court (LHC), on Monday took notice of the rising pollution in the city.

According to details, it has directed the Vice-Chairman Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to submit details regarding uncontrolled pollution in the city till November 18. LHC Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition of Advocate Sheraz Zaka who pointed out that so far no action was taken on the instruction of court.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Secretary went on to say that he was not informed about litigation thus no action in response to court’s direction were executed.

Court transferred anger over obtaining no answer from SWMC and added that pollution has engulfed every nook and corner of the provincial capital. Furthermore it that Lahore has become the most polluted city of the world and mentioned that the proceeding to the petitions will be heard on November 18.