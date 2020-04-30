Fawad Ch said the reservations of the allies were listened and addressed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the coalition partners of the government have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

He was briefing media in Islamabad today [Monday] after a meeting of the members of the government s allied parties with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the entire leadership of the allied parties, including GDA, MQM-Pakistan, PML-Q and Balochistan Awami Party was present in the meeting, and are standing with the government.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said it was unanimously decided that a joint sitting of the Parliament would be summoned for Wednesday.

He said bills pertaining to electoral reforms will be tabled in the session.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said all the coalition government partners were unanimous to pass the electoral reforms bill that would be tabled in a joint sitting of the Parliament, scheduled to be held.

“All the coalition partners including Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan have agreed on the bills [related EVMs and I-voting] to be tabled in the joint session of the Parliament,” he said.

The minister said it was the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan of introducing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections as it would ensure transparency and resolve the issue of mistrust in the electoral system.

Sheikh Rashid said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, and Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan always briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan in every cabinet meeting on EVMs.

He said the PM Imran Khan had answered all questions of the coalition partners in today’s meeting.