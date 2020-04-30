NADRA launches probe for issuing fake CNICs to foreigners

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The NADRA has started a departmental level investigation for issuing fake Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the foreigners.

According to the sources, the probe is underway for issuance of CNICs to the foreigners by NADRA employees.

The NADRA sources stated that 13.5 million CNICs include suspicious and valid identity cards. The time duration of these issued CNICs are from 2011 to 2021.

NADRA officials have completed the audit of 263,355 cases, while 1372 national identity cards have been proved to be completely suspicious.

Sources said that there are 39 employees and officers involved in issuing identity cards to foreigners.

Most of the employees, who are involved for issuing these CNICs, have been arrested by investigative agencies.