Pak issues visas to three thousand Sikh pilgrims on birth anniversary of on Baba Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Indian High of Pakistan on Friday issued visas to three thousand Sikh pilgrims on 552 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to details, the Indian Sikh pilgrims will be welcomed into the premises of Pakistan between November 17 to 26 this year

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims will visit Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

It is pertinent to state here that the Sikh pilgrims were granted these visas through Pakistan-India protocol 1974.

Under the considerations, every year around 3000 Sikh pilgrims were granted permission to visit the holy places located in Pakistan. In addition to this, Sikhs pilgrims from all around the world come to visit them every year.

Expressing the arrivals of Sikh pilgrims as a good omen, the Indian High Commission Pakistan conveyed that the establishment of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib’s new complex is a gift for the Indian Sikh community.

Furthermore it greeted the Indian Sikh community and called it a significant event in the promotion of tourism for Pakistan.

