ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again advises ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee that it is a difficult time but there is nothing to worry and we will overcome it.

A meeting of the PTI core committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to the inside story of the meeting, the PM refrained from discussing the political issues of the opposition.

Sources said that the measures for inflation and public relief were also discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister urged the government to take measures for the welfare of the people and brief the people of steps being taken by the government to provide relief to the common.

Regarding Pakistan cricket team’s exit from the T20 World Cup, Imran Khan said that men in green lost due to match pressure.

Later, talking to media after core committee meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the PTI government is taking all possible steps to control inflation.

The minister said inflation is a global phenomenon due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said the meeting discussed the inflation issue in detail and decided to increase funding under different initiatives including health, Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan to facilitate the people.

He said the government is also committed to electoral reforms in the country to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and the Speaker of the National Assembly is in contact with the opposition to develop consensus in this regard.

Fawad Ch said that matters related to local government elections in KP were also discussed during the meeting.

He said the Committee appreciated the Prime Minister for his appearance before the Supreme Court on short notice to ensure rule of law in the country.