COAS reiterates need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Russian and Chinese special representatives for Afghanistan separately met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The visiting dignitaries included the Special Representative of President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and the Special Envoy on Afghanistan Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meetings between the special representatives for Afghanistan and the COAS, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan situation, and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On the occasion, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for a long-term & multi-domain enduring relationship with their respective Countries.

The army chief reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.