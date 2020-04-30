Punjab govt decides to withdraw 40 cases against TLP's Saad Rizvi, others

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government has decided to withdraw 40 cases against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Syed Saad Rizvi and other activists of the party.

It may be recalled that the federal government had sought the opinion of the Punjab government on lifting the ban on TLP, on which the Punjab cabinet decided to seek approval through circulation summary.

Later, 18 members of the Punjab cabinet had recommended lifting the ban on TLP

On the other hand, the Punjab government has decided to withdraw 40 cases against Saad Rizvi and other workers and the provincial government initiated steps to withdraw the cases.

According to sources, in the first phase, 20 cases against Saad Rizvi and others with a sentence of 3 years or less will be withdrawn and in the second phase, cases of 5 years or less will be withdrawn.