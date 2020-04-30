Pakistan is coordinating with the world to have a stable and peaceful Afghanistan: Moeed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf says abandoning Afghanistan again by the international community will be a mistake.

He was talking to a four-member US delegation headed by Minority Staff Director, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Socha in Islamabad.

The National Security Advisor said the world needs to constructively engage the Afghan Taliban in order to prevent governance collapse and avert another refugee crisis.

He said Pakistan is coordinating with the world to have a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Both the sides discussed situation of Afghanistan along with the ways to enhance cooperation in light of the regional and international developments and challenges.

The two sides also exchanged views on the importance of developing the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States and the determination to strengthen ties in all sectors and vital areas of cooperation.