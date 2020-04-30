RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – British High Commissioner (HC) Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs. “We look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship,” he added.

The army chief reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.