ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Wednesday pleaded with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to grant more time for holding the local bodies’ elections in the federal capital.

According to details, the ECP conducted hearing regarding the LB polls in Islamabad. The secretary interior said that the federal government is chalking an effective system for the LB polls, and added that the new LB law is now on the agenda of the cabinet committee for legislation.

The ECP said that the government can make the law soon if it wants and if it wants to delay the process, it can postpone a single meeting for six months.