PM Imran chairs high-level meeting after SC appearance in APS case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has chaired a high-level meeting following his appearance in Supreme Court (SC) in Army Public School (APS) carnage case.

Sources told that the premier has briefed the members of the meeting about his court appearance and also discussed the strategy for further action against those who disturb law and order situation in the country.

The development came after PM Imran Khan appeared before the SC in connection with a case pertaining to the carnage at Peshawar’s Army Public School (APS) and assured to take action against those found guilty of negligence in the performance of their duties.

During the hearing conducted by a three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed asked the premier about the steps taken following the APS massacre. The PM told that at the time of attack, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and we held an emergency meeting to discuss this sad incident.

He said National Action Plan (NAP) was devised after the mishap, adding that he had warned the authorities to not interfere in United States war during Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. No one is above the law, he clarified.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said the parents of the martyred children are demanding action against the then rulers. The PM should meet the parents and hear their issues as their satisfaction is necessary, he added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing and directed the government to submit PM’s court statement and progress report within four weeks.