CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar instructs Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order

LAHORE (Dunya news) - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued necessary instructions to the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order from Saudi Arabia.

CM Punjab said, police and law enforcement agencies should be vigilant. Regional and District Police Officers should work diligently to maintain law and order.

Moreover, Divisional and District Law and Order Committees should hold regular meetings to improve the law and order situation.

Relevant officers should continue self-monitoring of the steps taken regarding the law and order situation.

Maintaining the atmosphere of public order is the first responsibility of the state. There can be no priority other than protection of life and security of the people.

He said that role of police and departments in this regard is commendable.

He further said that policemen who gave their lives in the way of duty are real heroes.