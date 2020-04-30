PM should also be summoned in Daska rigging case, demands Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday has demanded to also summon Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Daska rigging case just like the Supreme Court (SC) had summoned him in Army Public School (APS) carnage case.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that the government is trying to hide its corruption by changing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rules and laws. The NAB ordinance will be fully opposed during Parliament’s joint session, he assured.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is facing worst administrative crisis. He further advised the premier to announce his retirement for better future of the country.

The reaction came after PM Imran appeared before the court in a case pertaining to the carnage at Peshawar’s APS.

During the hearing conducted by a three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed asked the premier about the steps taken in connection with the APS massacre.

The PM told that at the time of attack, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and we held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.