The premier will complete his constitutional term: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term.

Talking to media persons after Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned PM Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid said that orders of the apex court are applicable on everyone including Prime minister of the country.

Responding to a question, the minister said that there is nothing to worry about and the premier will complete his constitutional term.

Earlier, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing on APS attack case.

During the proceedings, the CJP asked Attorney General whether he had forwarded the court order to the premier over which, the attorney general said that the order was not dispatched to the PM.

Meanwhile, the top judge expressed resentment over non-serious attitude of the attorney general and summoned PM Imran Khan.