ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again proved that he respects courts.

Talking to media persons after Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned PM Imran, Fawad said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in power when the APS attack took place and it was very easy for the PTI government to put the blame on the previous government.

The minister said that if there is normalcy in the country it is because of National Action Plan (NAP) and sacrifices made by Pakistan Army.

He added that the apex court has directed to expose the people responsible for the attack and submit a report in four weeks.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in connection with a case pertaining to the carnage at Peshawar’s Army Public School (APS) and assured to take action against those found guilty of negligence in the performance of their duties.

During the hearing conducted by a three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed asked the premier about the steps taken following the APS massacre. The PM told that at the time of attack, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and we held an emergency meeting to discuss this sad incident.

He said National Action Plan (NAP) was devised after the mishap, adding that he had warned the authorities to not interfere in United States war during Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. No one is above the law, he clarified.

You order, we will take action, the premier guaranteed the CJP.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said the parents of the martyred children are demanding action against the then rulers. The PM should meet the parents and hear their issues as their satisfaction is necessary, he added.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing and directed the government to submit PM’s court statement and progress report within four weeks.

