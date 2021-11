So far 81 people have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue has claimed six lives in Lahore while two in federal capital as cases of the virus continue to rise in the country.

According to details, 501 cases of dengue were reported in Punjab, 237 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 32 in Islamabad during last 24 hours.

So far 81 people have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab and 9 in KP.

Total tally of cases in Punjab has reached 19,595, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8,630 and Islamabad 4,190.