Pak wants peaceful solution of Kashmir, Palestine issues: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday said that the country wants a peaceful solution of Kashmir and Palestine issues.



According to details, several representatives of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on PM Imran today (Monday). He emphasized that by the implementation of all OIC’s resolutions, the global leadership must sort out the humanitarian crisis.

Emphasizing over the humanitarian aid that should be extended to the people of Kashmir, PM Imran said that the solution of Kashmir dispute is high time need of the hour. He added that the global leadership should also speak against the human rights violations which are being carried out in Kashmir.

In addition to this, PM Khan mentioned that the solution of Kashmir and Palestine issue is necessary. The Muslim countries should get united to resolve rising concerns on both Islamophobia and false extremist ideologies against Islam.

