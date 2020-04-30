Ch Fawad confirms negotiations between govt, TTP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad on Monday confirmed the continuity of negotiations between government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to the details, Fawad Chaudhry said that the negotiation talks between Prime Minister of Pakistan (PM) Imran Khan and TTP are under their way and taking place under the observances of Pakistan’s constitution.

He said that TTP had agreed on the cease fire agreement and added that the maintenance of national security would always be dealt on priority basis.

