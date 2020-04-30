The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan came under discussion during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

Gen Bajwa reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.