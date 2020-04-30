ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided to take departmental and criminal action against those found responsible in the inquiry report into the alleged rigging in NA-75 Daska by-elections.

A meeting was held on Monday with Chief Election Commissioner in chair. During the meeting, the inquiry reports regarding NA-75 Daska by-election were reviewed.

The ECP while making the both inquiry reports of NA-75 Daska by-election public, suspended the Returning Officer (RO), Deputy Returning Officer (DRO).

It has also been decided to take action against the persons found responsible in the inquiry and a committee has also been set up to take action against the responsible officers. The committee will be headed by Secretary Election Commission.

The meeting of the Election Commission to review action taken against the officers will be held seven days later.