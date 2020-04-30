Public transporters hike-up fares following rise in oil price

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Public transporters all across the country have hiked-up fares following the rise in oil price on Monday.

According to the details, public transporters have increased the fare prices of intercity transportation by one hundred.

The new fare prices of Rawalpindi increased from Rs1350 to Rs1450. The transporters increased the fare to Murree from Rs1700 to Rs1800, Peshawar Rs1600 to Rs1700, Multan Rs1250 to Rs1350, Sahiwal Rs550 to Rs650, Sialkot Rs600 to Rs700, Rajanpur Rs1500 to Rs1600.

Meanwhile, of Bahawalpur it increased from Rs1350 to Rs1450 and of Karachi the fare price rose from 3800 to 4000.

