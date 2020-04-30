Bilawal said that the incompetent government would be ousted jointly by the opposition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday decided to hold joint protest against the government.

A meeting of the opposition parties was held in the Parliament House chamber. The meeting was attended by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders including Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting discussed the joint strategy of the opposition in the parliament.

The meeting decided that the opposition would jointly protest against the government s injustice to the people.

The joint opposition will meet again on Tuesday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the opposition would jointly give tough time to the government in the parliament and will work together in parliament to fight inflation.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the incompetent government would be ousted jointly, adding that the entire opposition is united against inflation.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Asad Mahmood said that the seat of Prime Minister Imran Khan was vacant during the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, adding that the prime minister only wants to save his position.

He said that the opposition parties will oppose the bills government would introduce.