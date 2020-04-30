Hammad Azhar said Sindh govt shouldn’t try to increase sugar price through mafia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said that Sindh government should not try to increase the price of sugar by forming a nexus.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, he said that the sugar prices will come down in next couple of weeks.

The minister said that this year sugarcane has recorded a bumper crop, which will meet requirements of sugar in the country.

Hammad Azhar went on to say that legal action will be taken if sugar mills in Punjab do not start the crushing well in time.

“Around 100,000 tons of imported sugar has reached Pakistan, while another order of 30,000 tons of sugar will soon arrive in the country,” he said.

“The imported sugar will be sold at 90 rupees per kilogram through Utility Stores outlets, mobile trucks, and other means,” the minister added.