Pakistan has fared relatively much better compared to other countries: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that coronavirus lockdowns resulted in unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally and adversely affected most countries in the world.

Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that despite that Pakistan has fared relatively much better compared to other countries.

On the other hand, opposition is demanding resignation of Imran Khan over rising prices of commodities including sugar and petrol. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced a long march against PTI government in December while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pressed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s ouster for ending inflation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Maryam said that the PML-N and PDM want to become voice of people. “The severe punishment of inflation imposed by an incompetent ruler, the suicides of fed up people with starvation and even after making country as most backward in the region but the business of lies continues from upper to lower level,” she added.