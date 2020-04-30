NA-133: Election Tribunal upholds decision of rejecting Jamshed Cheema's nomination papers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Election Tribunal on Friday has upheld the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for NA-133 by elections.

During the hearing, the tribunal has turned down the appeals of Jamshed Cheema and Musarrat Cheema.

Earlier, PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema had challenged rejection of his nomination papers for the NA-133 by-election in Appellate Tribunal.

It is to be mentioned here that ECP did not accept the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for NA-133 by-election.

During the hearing of petition regarding, PML-N’s Naseer Bhatta argued that Bilal Hussain – the proposer of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema – is a resident of NA-130, while the constituency of election is NA-133.

Under section 60 of the Election Act, the proposer should belong to the election’s constituency.

Announcing the decision over matter of NA-133 by-election, the returning officer rejected the nomination papers and said that the proposer of the PTI’s Jamshed Cheema and his wife is not from NA 133.