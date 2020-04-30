Dengue fever cases rise at alarming rate in Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue fever has continued to grip the country as eight more people have died of the disease today (Friday).



According to details, 526 more dengue cases have been reported in 24 hours in Punjab. 180 more have been fallen victim to dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).



Meanwhile, the health experts have advised the people to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessarily going out of their houses to control the outbreak of dengue.