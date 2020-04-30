ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition parties on Friday have staged a protest in National Assembly (NA) against increasing inflation across the country.

During the session, the opposition bench members chanted slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by holding placards.

Meanwhile, speaking in the House, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif asked where are five million houses and jobs for the people. The nation will soon make them accountable, he added.

He further demanded to present the agreement signed between banned outfit protestors and government in the assembly.

Later, Rana Tanveer of the PML-N pointed out lack of quorum.

On counting, the house was not found in order and the chair adjourned the house to meet again on Monday at six pm.



