ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday has said that the decision of increasing the prices of petrol was not a favorite one and that every aspect was analyzed in this regard.

In a statement, the special assistant told that petroleum prices across the world have also been increased. The government will have to take more loan if it reduces the prices, he added.

The reaction came after opposition parties bashed the government for jacking up the prices of petroleum products.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is not worried about the problems of the nation.

Talking to media, Hamza said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has once again increased the prices of petroleum products without thinking about the survival of the general masses. People are dying due to inflation but Bani Gala ‘prince’ is not taking it seriously, he stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader rejected the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

In a statement, the PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is deceiving the people by jacking up the prices in the name of relief.