KARACHI (Dunya News) - The body of a man, who was allegedly tortured to death, was found at a farmhouse belonging to a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker.

According to details, Nazim Sajawal Jokhio’s tortured body was found at the farmhouse of PPP lawmaker Jam Awais.

The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the matter and directed the police to lodge an FIR on the complaint of the bereaved family.

On the other hand, enraged over the incident, Nazim s relatives and other members of the community staged a protest and blocked the National Highway.

The protesters alleged that the victim was murdered at the behest of influential persons, referring to the video recorded by him.