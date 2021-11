LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the provincial government will take every possible step to provide relief to public.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that artificial increase in prices of everyday use commodities will not be tolerated as interests of people are very dear to his government.

CM Punjab further said that rights of people will be protected and directed indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers.