Allied parties express satisfaction in leadership, policies of PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation of allied parties called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

During the meeting, they discussed overall political and economic situation in the country. The leaders expressed their satisfaction in the leadership and policies of the Prime Minister.

According to details, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Federal Minister for IT Aminul Haq represented the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P).

MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar and IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza represented the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), while the PML-Q was represented by Housing Minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Water Resources Minister Monis Elahi.

MNA Khalid Magsi, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo represented the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed represented the Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP). NA Shahzain Bugti represented the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP).

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhamad Amir Dogar represented the government side.

