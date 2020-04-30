ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday took notice of increasing breast cancer cases in the country.

The apex court took notice of rising cases of breast cancer in the country while hearing the suo motu notice taken on stents for heart patients. The court also ordered the federal and provincial governments to ensure the availability of treatment and testing facilities for breast cancer in all hospitals.

During the hearing after notice, a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed resented that no government hospital had the facilities of mammography, breast cancer treatment or tools for detection of the disease.

“The provision of veils/privacy for women in government hospitals should also be ensured,” the court remarked. The top court further ordered to ensure that women were included in the staff of specialists in government hospitals.

The chief justice noted that most of the women were not able to afford costly treatment of the disease.

The top court adjourned the hearing for a month after issuing summons to the federal and provincial health secretaries.