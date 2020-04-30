ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation tomorrow (Wednesday) in view of country’s current political situation.

According to the sources, the prime minister will take the nation into confidence amid current situation of the country and will also exchanged views on the inflation.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan had stopped the ministers on giving statements regarding the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The meeting discussed important matters including the agreement with banned TLP. The cabinet meeting also approved several agenda items.

According to the sources, the meeting also discussed the matter of election commission’s notice of federal ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry. On the occasion, Imran Khan directed Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Sawati for appearing before the election commission.

“Bringing reforms is not easy task, so we have to face difficulties collectively in the way of reforms,” the prime minister said while exchanging views on other key important issues.

On the other hand, implementation of agreement between government and the banned outfit started and 1060 workers of banned TLP have been released.

According to sources, the arrested workers were released at 2am last night. Punjab Interior Department has however clarified that the workers who were not named in any case were allowed to walk free, clarifying that those facing cases are not being released.