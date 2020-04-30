Karachi's silence should not be considered as weakness: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that Karachi’s silence should not be considered as weakness and will not hand over this city to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Speaking to the journalists in Karachi, the former Karachi mayor said that they are peace-loving people, so don’t try to suppress them because they have to save the metropolis.

“We will not hand over this city to Zardari. The PSP will take freedom of city from the robbers. If we came out to the streets then our steps will not go back, while we will record our protest in each UC of the Karachi till December 19,” the PSP chairman said.

He further said that they will hold protests in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Larkana, Sukkur and Khairpur.

He demanded that Sindh, Balochistan youth should be forgiven once and brought them into political stream.