Fawad advises Bilawal to hold protest in front of CM House against inflation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has advised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to hold protest in front of the Chief Minister’s House against inflation.

Briefing the media after federal cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address the nation tomorrow, adding that the premier took allies into confidence over the election reforms and the allies assured to support the government regarding reforms.

“The incumbent government is committed to bring electoral reforms; however, the elections without reforms are not possible.

“There is need to improve the governance in Sindh. There is also major difference in prices of basic necessities between Punjab and Sindh, while the price of sugar in Punjab is 90 but 120 in Karachi. The Sindh government is unable to control the prices. They also delayed release of wheat across the province. Bilawal has to hold next protest rally in front of CM House against inflation,” he maintained.

The information minister maintained that the poverty rates in regional countries are more than Pakistan. “If we compete with regional countries, then the prices of goods are still affordable from regional countries in Pakistan. The price of petrol is less than India and Bangladesh. Oil in Pakistan is also cheaper than the countries of the region.”

To a question regarding agreement with the banned outfit, Fawad Chaudhary said that Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi will comment about the agreement.

He further said that the president has authority to remove the NAB chairman after the remarks of the Supreme Court and there is need to take the NAB authority into framework, adding that the anti-graft watchdog body should give attention on the major cases.